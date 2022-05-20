UrduPoint.com

Positive Talks With IMF Underway, Economic Situation To Improve Soon: Miftah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 12:39 PM

Positive talks with IMF underway, economic situation to improve soon: Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said here on Friday that talks were underway with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expressed the hope that there would be a turnaround in country's economic situation very soon

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said here on Friday that talks were underway with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expressed the hope that there would be a turnaround in country's economic situation very soon.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that the country's current account deficit (CAD) during the month of April has come down to $623 million, less than half of the average for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2021-22.

"The Current Account Deficit for April came in at $623 million, less than half the average for the first 9 months of the fiscal year. This is a very good sign for external stability.

With positive IMF talks underway, we expect a turnaround in the economic situation very soon," he tweeted.

The minister thanked the foreign multinationals that operate in Pakistan and pay a large amount of taxes, provide employment and bring in technology.

He requested all of them to present a plan to export out of Pakistan also and offered to give them tax breaks for that.

"I am truly grateful to all the foreign multinationals that operate in Pakistan, pay a large amount of taxes, provide employment and bring in technology. However I request all of them to present to me a plan to export out of Pakistan also. I will give them tax breaks for that," he tweeted.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Technology Canada Dollars April All Million Employment

Recent Stories

New Zealand reports 7,800 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 7,800 new community cases of COVID-19

13 seconds ago
 NA to appoint Leader of Opposition today

NA to appoint Leader of Opposition today

15 minutes ago
 Frst two monkeypox cases confirmed in Canada

Frst two monkeypox cases confirmed in Canada

15 minutes ago
 Countries increase use of digital technology durin ..

Countries increase use of digital technology during pandemic: Fijian official

15 minutes ago
 93 squads for CCA U19 tournament announced

93 squads for CCA U19 tournament announced

37 minutes ago
 India, Pakistan clash at UN after FM Bilawal slams ..

India, Pakistan clash at UN after FM Bilawal slams New Delhi's abuses in Kashmir ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.