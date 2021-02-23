BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The public prosecutor's office is asking to start an investigation into Argentina's former Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia who resigned last week amid a coronavirus vaccination scandal, local media report.

On Friday, Garcia wrote in a letter to President Alberto Fernandez that he was submitting his resignation upon the president's request. Garcia admitted that some people in his office had sidestepped vaccination procedures.

According to the TN tv channel, the public prosecutor's office has filed a petition to the court to start an investigation against Garcia, as well as Lisandro Bonelli, former Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Health.

According to local media reports, when the first batches of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine reached Argentina, some 3,000 doses were left aside to provide for "VIP inoculation."

Argentina expects to get a new batch of the Sputnik V vaccine in the coming days. The country has also authorized the Pfizer vaccine, the India-produced AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine (Covishield) and the Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine.