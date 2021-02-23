UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prosecutor's Office In Argentina Asks For Investigation Into Ex-Health Minister - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:20 AM

Prosecutor's Office in Argentina Asks For Investigation Into Ex-Health Minister - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The public prosecutor's office is asking to start an investigation into Argentina's former Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia who resigned last week amid a coronavirus vaccination scandal, local media report.

On Friday, Garcia wrote in a letter to President Alberto Fernandez that he was submitting his resignation upon the president's request. Garcia admitted that some people in his office had sidestepped vaccination procedures.

According to the TN tv channel, the public prosecutor's office has filed a petition to the court to start an investigation against Garcia, as well as Lisandro Bonelli, former Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Health.

According to local media reports, when the first batches of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine reached Argentina, some 3,000 doses were left aside to provide for "VIP inoculation."

Argentina expects to get a new batch of the Sputnik V vaccine in the coming days. The country has also authorized the Pfizer vaccine, the India-produced AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine (Covishield) and the Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine.

Related Topics

Scandal Russia China Argentina Media TV Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

60,600 businesses operating in UAE free zones

4 hours ago

UN Chief condemns attack on mission of WFP in Cong ..

5 hours ago

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

6 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

6 hours ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

6 hours ago

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.