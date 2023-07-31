Open Menu

Protesters Detained In Batumi While Rallying Against Arrival Of Astoria Grande - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 07:40 AM

Protesters Detained in Batumi While Rallying Against Arrival of Astoria Grande - Reports

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Georgian law enforcement officers have detained several protesters near the port of Batumi in Georgia, where a rally was held against the arrival of the Astoria Grande cruise ship, local media report.

Last week, the Georgian opposition staged a protest in Batumi after the Astoria Grande cruise ship with Russian tourists on board arrived in the port.

The opposition claimed that the ship's entry was in violation of international sanctions. Batumi now expects the second arrival of Astoria Grande with Russian tourists.

The local Batumelebi news agency reported on Sunday that a rally was held in Batumi against the arrival of the ship.

Several protesters were detained while trying to break through the police barricades set up near the port, Batumelebi said.

Related Topics

Protest Police Russia Batumi Astoria Georgia Sunday Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreig ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from Presidents ..

UAE President receives condolences from Presidents of Liberia and Comoros on Sae ..

7 hours ago
 UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

11 hours ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

11 hours ago
 World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

11 hours ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

11 hours ago
Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

13 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

15 hours ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

16 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

17 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

17 hours ago

More Stories From World