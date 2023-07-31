Protesters Detained in Batumi While Rallying Against Arrival of Astoria Grande - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Georgian law enforcement officers have detained several protesters near the port of Batumi in Georgia, where a rally was held against the arrival of the Astoria Grande cruise ship, local media report.

Last week, the Georgian opposition staged a protest in Batumi after the Astoria Grande cruise ship with Russian tourists on board arrived in the port.

The opposition claimed that the ship's entry was in violation of international sanctions. Batumi now expects the second arrival of Astoria Grande with Russian tourists.

The local Batumelebi news agency reported on Sunday that a rally was held in Batumi against the arrival of the ship.

Several protesters were detained while trying to break through the police barricades set up near the port, Batumelebi said.