UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Erdogan On Reelection As Turkish President - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Putin Congratulates Erdogan on Reelection as Turkish President - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"Dear Mr. Erdogan, dear friend, please accept my sincere congratulations on your reelection as president", the congratulatory message, published by the Kremlin, read.

The message said that Erdogan's election victory was a result of his dedicated work and "a clear evidence of the Turkish people's support for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy."

"We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas.

I would like to reaffirm our readiness to continue our constructive dialogue on topical issues of bilateral, regional and international agenda," the message read.

Moscow places great importance on the consistent implementation of joint projects with Ankara, primarily the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and the creation of a gas hub in Turkey.

Putin wished Erdogan new successes, as well as good health and well-being.

Related Topics

Election Russia Turkey Nuclear Vladimir Putin Ankara Hub Tayyip Erdogan Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on re-election

53 minutes ago
 ACRES 2023 successfully concludes its eighth sessi ..

ACRES 2023 successfully concludes its eighth session

1 hour ago
 Leeds United, Leicester City join Southampton in r ..

Leeds United, Leicester City join Southampton in relegation to EFL Championship

1 hour ago
 UAE&#039;s International Initiative of Law Enforce ..

UAE&#039;s International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate garners inter ..

2 hours ago
 FIA President meets with President of FIFA

FIA President meets with President of FIFA

3 hours ago
 246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.