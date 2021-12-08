(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, during talks with US President Joe Biden, expressed serious concern about Kiev's provocative actions against Donbas, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The president of Russia illustrated with specific examples the destructive line of Kiev, aimed at the complete dismantling of the Minsk agreements and agreements reached in the 'Normandy format,' expressed serious concern about Kiev's provocative actions against Donbas," the statement says.