MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the Friday earthquake in the Aegean Sea, according to a telegram published by the presidential office on Saturday.

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister, please accept our sincere condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the earthquake in the Aegean Sea, which affected a number of Greek islands," the message reads.