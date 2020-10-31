UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Offers Condolences To Greece's Mitsotakis Over Earthquake In Aegean Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 02:38 PM

Putin Offers Condolences to Greece's Mitsotakis Over Earthquake in Aegean Sea

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the Friday earthquake in the Aegean Sea, according to a telegram published by the presidential office on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the Friday earthquake in the Aegean Sea, according to a telegram published by the presidential office on Saturday.

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister, please accept our sincere condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the earthquake in the Aegean Sea, which affected a number of Greek islands," the message reads.

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Ayaz Sadiq displayed as Indian wing commander Abhi ..

7 minutes ago

'Nobody has right to call me traitor. Many nationa ..

25 minutes ago

Rescuers race to find Turkey quake survivors, 27 d ..

16 seconds ago

Public relations campaign needed to be promoted to ..

17 seconds ago

Launch of Next 3 Russian Gonets-M Satellites Sched ..

21 seconds ago

Provincial Assembly Sindh meets on Monday

24 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.