MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to form an organizing committee to prepare for Russia's chairmanship of the Arctic Council, which will be led by Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev.

A relevant document was published on the official internet portal of legal information.

"In connection with the chairmanship of the Russian Federation in the Arctic Council in 2021-2023, I rule... to form an organizing committee to prepare for and ensure the chairmanship of the Russian Federation in the Arctic Council in 2021-2023," the document says.

The chairman was instructed to approve the committee's makeup within a month.

The Arctic Council was established in 1996 in accordance with the Ottawa Declaration and is a high-level intergovernmental forum that promotes regional cooperation, especially in environmental protection. The council includes Denmark (including Greenland and the Faroe Islands), Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, the United States, Finland and Sweden. Russia will chair the Arctic Council in 2021-2023.