Putin Says Russia Wants Friendly Relations With All Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Putin Says Russia Wants Friendly relations With All Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russia seeks friendly relations with all countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during the address to the Federal Assembly.

"In such situations [of groundless accusations] we behave in the restrained manner, even in a modest manner, we often do not respond at both unfriendly actions, and even outright rudeness.

We want to have good relations with all participants of the international communication," Putin said.

He added that some countries got used to groundless accusations against Russia.

More Stories From World

