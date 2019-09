Putin to Hold Talks With Netanyahu on September 12 - Kremlin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on September 12, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, a working visit of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will take place. Russian-Israeli talks will be held in Sochi tomorrow. Putin will be in Sochi tomorrow," Peskov told reporters.