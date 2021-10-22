(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will be held in-person, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, in-person," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Valdai Forum.

Earlier, the Kremlin said that the meeting of the two leaders would be held in Sochi.

Peskov also noted that coronavirus restrictions did not affect Putin's work schedule.