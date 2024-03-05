Open Menu

Pyongyang Warns Of Consequences Over US-S. Korea Drills

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Pyongyang warns of consequences over US-S. Korea drills

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) North Korea on Tuesday said Seoul and Washington would pay a "dear price" over large-scale military exercises that started this week, urging the allies to cease "frantic war drills".

So far this year, Pyongyang has declared South Korea its "principal enemy", jettisoned agencies dedicated to reunification and outreach, and threatened war over "even 0.001 mm" of territorial infringement.

Washington and Seoul started their annual spring military exercises Monday with double the number of troops participating compared to 2023, to enhance their preparedness in responding to the ever-escalating nuclear threats from Pyongyang, they have said.

The allies said "Freedom Shield" would involve 48 field exercises and would entail missile interception drills, bombing, air assault and live-firing.

An unnamed spokesperson for the North's defence ministry urged Seoul and Washington to cease the "reckless" and "frantic war drills".

Pyongyang's military "strongly denounces the reckless military drills of the US and the ROK" and "severely warns them to stop the moves further causing provocation and instability", the spokesman said in a statement carried by Pyongyang's official Korean Central news Agency, using South Korea's official name.

The United States and South Korea "will be made to pay a dear price for their false choice while realising that it causes their security uneasiness at a serious level every moment," the spokesperson added.

North Korea has long condemned joint US-South Korea military drills, calling them rehearsals for an invasion.

It has carried out weapons tests in the past as a response to previous joint exercises of this nature.

Seoul said Tuesday its military was thoroughly prepared for North Korea's possible provocations.

"If North Korea were to directly provoke under the pretext of (our) joint military exercises, we would respond overwhelmingly according to the principle of immediate, strong, and final (action)", South Korea's defence ministry said in a statement.

Leader Kim Jong Un repeated last month that Pyongyang would not hesitate to "put an end" to South Korea if attacked, calling Seoul the North's "most dangerous and first enemy state and invariable arch-enemy".

In January, North Korea fired an artillery barrage near two South Korean border islands, prompting a live-fire drill by the South and evacuation orders for residents.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed a strong response if Pyongyang attacks, calling on his military to "act first, report later" if provoked, and saying Seoul would hit back "multiple times stronger" in the event of an attack.

Related Topics

Attack Washington Nuclear Threatened Pyongyang Seoul Price South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong January Border Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024

20 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

10 hours ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

10 hours ago
 Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

10 hours ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

10 hours ago
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

10 hours ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

10 hours ago
 Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

10 hours ago
 Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Rus ..

Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia

10 hours ago
 DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman

DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman

10 hours ago
 DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief ..

DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities

10 hours ago

More Stories From World