Raytheon Wins Order to Sell 290 More AIM Missiles to US Military - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Raytheon Missile and Defense has won a more than $317 million US Navy contract extension to produce 290 more AIM-9X tactical missiles, the Defense Department announced.

"Raytheon Missile and Defense (of) Tucson, Arizona is awarded a $317,415,034 modification ...contract ...

for the production and delivery of AIM-9X production Lot 23," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

The contract extension procures 290 AIM-9X Block II All Up Round Tactical Missiles, including 160 for the US Air Force, 12 for the Army and 118 for foreign military sales, the release added.

The contract will also include 146 Block II Captive Air Training Missiles; 178 All Up Round Containers; and 13 spare Advanced Optical Target Detectors and other equipment, according to the release.