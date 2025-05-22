(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Noting that Syria stands at a "pivotal juncture", Pakistan has underscored the need for national reconciliation and a unified security framework for building sustainable peace and stability in the country.

"The resurgence of violence in some areas, including in the coastal regions, underscores the urgency of addressing historical grievances and fostering genuine reconciliation," Ambassador Usman Jadoon, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan, told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

Speaking during a debate on 'Political and Humanitarian Situation in Syria', the Pakistani envoy also welcomed recent announcements by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom to lift sanctions on Damascus, saying it would help restore critical infrastructure, attract foreign investment and reintegrate the country into regional and global economies.

The sanctions, imposed mostly during the Assad era, have long been blamed for hindering economic recovery.

Regional powers, including Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Qatar are supporting renewed engagement, offering support to fund public salaries, energy infrastructure and Syria's obligations to international financial institutions.

The easing of sanctions comes amid significant domestic developments, with Syria's interim government announcing last week the formation of two key bodies: the National Commission for Transitional Justice and the National Commission for Missing Persons.

In his comments, Ambassador Jadoon noted the formation of the Transitional Justice Committee and hoped that it would be guided by principles of impartiality and transparency, supported by neutral international stakeholders, including the United Nations.

"We must also remain vigilant against terrorism, and the presence of foreign terrorist fighters and groups," he said.

At the same time, Ambassador Jadoon said that the humanitarian situation remains grave, with over 16 million people in need, most in poverty and food insecure.

Yet, he said, funding remains insufficient, pointing out that with Syrians returning to their communities, these needs would only grow.

Ambassador Jadoon urged the international community to ensure predictable, sustained and depoliticized humanitarian assistance.

He also called for fully respecting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, asserting that Israel's continued military actions are a blatant violation of international law, the UN Charter and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, threaten regional peace and security.

"These violations must end, including in the Golan Heights and Areas of Separation," the Pakistani envoy added.

Highlighting Syrians' suffering for over a decade, he said they deserve peace, stability and the chance to rebuild their lives.

"This moment demands collective resolve in support of a Syrian-owned and Syrian-led political process grounded in sovereignty, unity and respect for national institutions," Ambassador Jadoon said.

"Stabilization and reconstruction must be supported through safe and voluntary returns, economic revitalization and regional reintegration, in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

"In this effort, Pakistan stands with the Syrian people in their pursuit of peace, prosperity and dignity."

At the outset of he debate, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen welcomed moves to lift sanctions on the country. However, he acknowledged that Syria "faces significant structural challenges, with an economy ravaged by over a decade of war and conflict, and a host of other destabilizing factors".

Revitalizing a devastated economy will require from the interim authorities sustained actions, including overall economic reform and governance standards across the financial system, and this will need international support, he said.

Ramesh Rajasingham, Director of Coordination for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said that "humanitarian needs remain immense" across Syria and "they are growing in complexity". Today, 16.5 million Syrians need protection and humanitarian assistance; over half of the population is food insecure; and nearly 3 million people face severe food insecurity.

More than 670,000 men, women and children have been displaced since November 2024. This includes some 15,000 people displaced between April 30 and May 6 from rural Damascus due to the violence in Druze-majority areas.

APP/ift