PHM holds ‘Moavineen Orientation’ session to ensure smooth pilgrims experience in Mashair days

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) is conducting orientation sessions in batches for Hajj support staff, known as Hajj Moavineen, to equip them with essential knowledge of routes, accommodations, and responsibilities for assisting pilgrims during the Hajj days in the Mashair, including Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat, and Jamarat.

Talking to APP on Thursday, Deputy Coordinator Operation Sadaqat Ali said that the orientation sessions started on May 3 and will conclude on May 27.

He said that there are total 561 Moavineen including 131 Seasonal Duty Staff (SDS) of Ministry of Religious Affairs.

"Over 430 Moavineen, currently serving in the transport, accommodation, and food departments, have been oriented so far on how to assist Pakistani intending pilgrims in Mashair during the Hajj days," Sadaqat Ali said.

He said that the Moavineen was selected through the National Testing Service (NTS), ensuring that "all Moavineen are highly qualified and committed to serving the guests of Allah Almighty.

He said that Coordinator Makkah, Zulfiqar Khan, is personally supervising and monitoring the performance of the Moavineen.

Responding to a query, he said there are 34 Maktabs for Pakistani intending pilgrims, numbered from 101 to 134 in Mina. Seventeen Maktabs are located on Roads 56 and 62, while the remaining 17 are situated at Road 511 Chowk.

To a question, Sadaqat Ali said that the pilgrims near the railway stations in Mina will be transported by train while the others will be provided with buses.

He said that Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, also reviewed the transport, accommodation, and catering arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims, particularly for the Mashahir days from the 8th to the 12th of Zilhaj.

It is pertinent to mention that the first rite of Hajj is entering ihram—a pilgrim’s sacred state—upon crossing the outer boundaries of Makkah, called Miqat.

On the 8th of Zilhaj, pilgrims enter ihram and leave Makkah en masse for the sprawling tent-city of Mina, either on foot along pilgrim paths or by buses, cars, or train. It is an 8-kilometer journey. Pilgrims spend the day in Mina, engaging in prayer and remembrance of Allah.

On the 9th of Zilhaj, the second day of the pilgrimage, pilgrims (guests of Allah Almighty) head to the plain of Arafat and offer combined Zuhr and Asr prayers (two rakats each instead of four). A sermon is delivered from Masjid al-Nimra on Mount Arafat.

The Day of Arafah is one of the most significant days for Muslims, as Allah Almighty refers to it in Surah al-Ma’idah as the day He perfected His religion, completed His favors upon Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), and approved islam as a way of life.

The Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) said, “There is no day on which Allah frees more people from the fire than on the day of Arafah. He comes close to those (people standing on Arafah) and then He reveals before His angels, saying, ‘What are these people seeking?’”

After sunset, pilgrims leave Arafat and proceed to Muzdalifah, an open plain between Mina and Arafat. Upon arrival, they perform Maghrib and Isha prayers—one after the other—shortening the Isha prayer to two rakats.

Pilgrims spend the night in worship or resting and may collect pebbles for the Rami (stoning of the devil) ritual performed over the next three days. The pebbles should be about the size of date stones/seeds, and each pilgrim needs a total of 49 pebbles, with an additional 21 as a precaution—bringing the total to 70.

On the 10th of Zilhaj, the third day of Hajj, also called Yawm al-Nahr (the Day of Sacrifice/Qurbani), pilgrims depart Muzdalifah after offering the Fajr prayer and return to Mina, continuously reciting Talbiyah. On this day, they perform the Hady (sacrifice of an animal) and commence the first of the three days of Rami (the stoning of the devil). Muslims worldwide also offer Qurbani and begin the four-day festival of Eid ul-Azha.

On the 10th, 11th, and 12th of Zilhaj, pilgrims perform Rami: throwing seven pebbles on the first day and 21 pebbles on both the second and third days.

After offering the Hady, male pilgrims shave or trim their hair, following the example of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Female pilgrims trim their hair by the length of a fingertip. This marks the end of the state of ihram, and pilgrims may now wear regular clothing.

On the 12th of Zilhaj, the fifth day of Hajj, pilgrims proceed to Makkah to perform Tawaf al-Ifadah and Sa’i between Safa and Marwah as part of their Hajj rituals. Tawaf al-Ifadah and Sa’i are obligatory after Rami, Qurbani, and shaving/trimming of the head. After completing these rites, pilgrims may resume normal activities that were prohibited in the state of ihram. However, they return to their tents in Mina to continue the remaining Hajj obligations.

Before departing Makkah, pilgrims must perform the farewell Tawaf—the final rite of Hajj. This involves completing seven laps of Tawaf, performing two rakats of Salah, and drinking Zamzam water. No Sa’i or shaving/trimming of the head is required after this final Tawaf.