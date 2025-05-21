Open Menu

China, Pakistan Cooperation Not Targeted At Any Third Party: Mao Ning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 06:50 PM

China, Pakistan cooperation not targeted at any third party: Mao Ning

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) China and Pakistan are traditional friends and neighbors, and the two countries have very close cooperation in various fields, but the cooperation between China and Pakistan is not targeted at any third party, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Addressing her regular briefing here, she said that as to the situation between India and Pakistan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi pointed out during his talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar that China welcomes and supports efforts by India and Pakistan to properly handle their differences through dialogue, achieve a full and lasting ceasefire, and seek fundamental solutions.

The spokesperson said that this is in line with the fundamental and long-term interests of both sides and conducive to regional peace and stability, as well as the shared expectation of the international community.

"As we stressed more than once, China stands ready to continue to play a constructive role to this end, she added.

About China, Afghanistan and Pakistan trilateral meeting held in Beijing, Mao Ning said that the foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan held an informal meeting in Beijing this morning.

APP/asg

