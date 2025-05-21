IsDB, Algeria Sign Cooperation Framework For 2025–2027
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 08:07 PM
The Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) and Algeria on Tuesday signed a Strategic Cooperation Framework for the period 2025–2027
The partnership framework brings together IsDB, the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), and the Islamic Development Bank Institute.
The new cooperation aims to support sectors that enhance competitiveness, economic diversification, infrastructure, and private-sector development and strength partnerships for human capital development and regional cooperation.
The agreement was signed by Algerian Finance Minister Abdelkrim Bouzred and IsDB President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser.
