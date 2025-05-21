Open Menu

Egypt Launches Plan To Develop Submerged Antiquities Into Underwater Tourism Destination

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Egypt launches plan to develop submerged antiquities into underwater tourism destination

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has directed the formulation of a national action plan to harness the archaeological wealth beneath the waters of Abu Qir Bay. This is reported by Daily news Egypt, a partner of tv BRICS.

Madbouly instructed relevant authorities to compile a full inventory of underwater artefacts and evaluate two strategic options: displaying selected discoveries in museums or establishing designated underwater archaeological sites for guided diving experiences.

The prime minister emphasised that Egypt’s submerged heritage in Abu Qir Bay offers untapped potential to attract global attention and tourism investment.

He called for benchmarking against international experiences, including underwater museums with marked routes, while ensuring any development adheres to rigorous conservation and safety standards.

Experts advocated for stronger collaboration with foreign archaeological missions and recommended showcasing recovered artefacts in accessible cultural venues.

Madbouly also tasked the relevant bodies with delivering a comprehensive vision within one month. This will include a detailed catalogue of artefacts suitable for museum display and a proposed framework for developing underwater tourism infrastructure, ensuring alignment with UNESCO standards and Egypt’s long-term heritage conservation goals.

