MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Senior officials across Russia and all over the world offer condolences in connection with the deadly shooting in one of the schools in Kazan, the capital of the Muslim-majority Russian region of Tatarstan.

Earlier in the day, an unknown perpetrator opened fire in a school in Kazan, prompting the evacuation of children. The incident was followed by an explosion inside the building.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that a counter-terror operation regime was introduced in the area around the school. The attacker ” a 19-year-old young man ” has been detained. He obtained a firearm storage permit shortly before committing the crime.

The latest data on casualties indicates that at least nine people, including seven children, were killed in the school shooting in Kazan, while 21 more people were hospitalized with injuries.

May 12 was declared a day of mourning in Tatarstan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended deep condolences to the relatives of those killed in the attack and ordered ensuring that those injured receive all the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called the attack "an extremely inhuman and cruel tragedy," with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova joining condolences to the families of the victims. The ministers started a cabinet meeting with a minute of silence.

Russian lower house chairman Viacheslav Volodin also offered to honor the memory of the victims, starting a plenary session of the State Duma with a minute of silence.

"Let us, on our part, do everything so that this does not happen again. [Let us] instruct the security committee to analyze our laws ... As a rule, everything happens with the use the internet. Therefore, it would be correct to discuss these issues here as well. But also issues related to arms trafficking," Volodin said.

Commenting on the tragedy, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook that it was "heartbreaking."

Alexander Malkevich, the chair of mass communications commission of Russia's Civic Chamber, in turn, told Sputnik that this tragedy was another confirmation of the need to "end with anonymity" on social networks and tighten the responsibility of internet platforms for the content published there.

Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova also joined condolences, saying that shooting at children is "the ultimate in cowardice."

"I offer condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the heinous crime in Kazan. I hope that the reasons for what happened will be analyzed in the near future, including in the field of youth policy. We mourn together with the families of the victims of this tragedy," Gennady Zyuganov, the head of the Communist Party, wrote on Telegram.

Sergey Mironov, the Just Russia party leader, commenting on the tragedy, proposed to reinstate the death penalty for the murder of children in the Russian criminal code.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, in turn, said that he was shocked by "the monstrous attack," expressing Moscow's support at this difficult hour and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The deputy chairwoman of the Russian lower house's committee on international affairs, Natalya Poklonskaya, denounced the attack as "an atrocious crime," extending condolences to the residents of Kazan,

Rustam Minnikhanov, the president of the Republic of Tatarstan, called the attack a monstrous crime, saying that innocent children were killed.

A number of sporting events scheduled to take place across Russia in the coming days will start with a minute of silence.

The Embassy of the United Kingdom in Moscow has offered condolences, expressing support for the families of the victims.

"We are deeply saddened by today's tragic shooting in #Kazan and the loss of so many innocent lives. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of all the victims," an US embassy spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics also reacted to the tragedy, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

"Very sad news from Kazan. I offer my sincere and deep condolences to the parents and families of those killed in this terrible crime. I wish a speedy recovery to all the victims," Rinkevics wrote on Twitter.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended condolences over the tragedy through his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, who is currently on a working visit to Baku.

"We condemn all manifestations of terror. This indicates the need for a joint struggle against this threat, this plague. I propose to honor the memory of the victims with a minute of silence," Bayramov said at a joint press conference.

Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon also expressed condolences, saying that the people of Moldova support Tatarstan and the whole country in this tragedy.

"I was indignant to learn about the cynical terrorist attack in one of the schools in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation. I mourn together with the families of the victims, express my sympathy to the victims and convey my words of support to the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and Russian President Vladimir Putin," he wrote on Facebook.

Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto joined the condolences.

"We learned with sadness about the death of a large number of students and teachers as a result of an attack on a school in the capital of Tatarstan, Kazan. We express our sincere condolences to the friendly people of the Republic of Tatarstan ... the relatives of those killed in this terrible attack, and we wish the victims a speedy recovery," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.