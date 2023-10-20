River Plate stays second after Colon stalemate

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Colombian striker Miguel Borja and veteran midfielder Ruben Botta scored two goals each as River Plate earned a 2-2 draw at Colon in Argentina's Primera Division on Thursday.

Borja's close-range header canceled out Botta's opener as both sides attacked relentlessly in the opening minutes.

The hosts regained the lead before the half hour mark through Botta, who converted from the penalty spot after Milton Casco's handball.

But the match took another turn on the stroke of halftime when Colon midfielder Stefano Moreyra was shown a straight red card for a violent challenge on Agustin Palavecino.

River wrested back the momentum and Borja put his side on level terms with a cool finish after combining with Nacho Fernandez.

The result leaves River Plate second in their 14-team group, a point behind leaders Independiente, while Colon is third, three points further back.

In other matches on Thursday, Gimnasia won 3-2 at home to Argentinos Juniors, Godoy Cruz edged to a 1-0 home victory over San Lorenzo, Rosario Central was held to a 1-1 home draw by Velez Sarsfield, and Racing Club drew 1-1 at Sarmiento.