Riyadh Region Governor Honors Winners Of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Award For Quran Memorization

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Riyadh region Governor honors winners of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Award for Quran memorization

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Governor of the Riyadh region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, honored the winners of the 25th session of the local competition for King Salman bin Abdulaziz Award for Quran Memorization, Recitation, and Interpretation.

The ceremony took place in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival at the venue, Prince Faisal was received by the Governor of Najran region Prince Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed Al-Saud; the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh; the Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dossary, and the general director of the religious affairs administration of the Saudi Armed Forces, Musfer bin Hassan Al-Essa.

During the ceremony, Dr. Al Al-Sheikh extended his congratulations to more than 3,000 male and female participants.

He specifically congratulated the 125 contestants who qualified for the final stages and the winners of top positions in the various branches of the competition.

He also expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for their unwavering attention and support to efforts of memorizing, reciting, and interpretation the Holy Quran.

He commended the presence and honorable participation of the Governor of the Riyadh region in the competition's closing ceremony.

Highlighting the significance of the competition, Dr. Al Al-Sheikh emphasized that it receives special attention from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

He affirmed the competition’s profound impact on both boys and girls in the country, encouraging them to memorize, recite, and understand the meanings of the Holy Quran.

The ceremony featured the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by multiple recitations by the participants.

Attendees also had the opportunity to view a visual presentation showcasing information and statistics about the current session of the award.

