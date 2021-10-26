UrduPoint.com

Road-Blocking Climate Protesters Advise Drivers Against Using London Highway From Wed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) An environmental group demanding that the British government insulate and retrofit homes across the United Kingdom has urged drivers on Tuesday not to use the M25 highway encircling London starting Wednesday as the road has been declared a "place of nonviolent civil resistance."

"Starting from 7:00 on the morning of Wednesday October 27, the M25 will become a place of nonviolent civil resistance to stop our Government committing crimes against humanity," the Insulate Britain movement said in a statement, asking people not to use the M25, "and if they do, speeds are reduced to 20mph to minimise the risk of accidents."

The group, which has caused chaos on major roads in and around London over the past few weeks, resumed its sit-down protest on Monday, after a ten-day pause before the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, scheduled to take place from October 31 - November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The announcement comes as Monday's protest in the City of London ended with more than 50 activists arrested by police.

The road network operator National Highways also said in a statement that it had obtained another court injunction against Insulate Britain, meaning that protesters could be jailed if they block any motorway or major road across England.

The environmental movement, which defines itself as a new campaign group, has claimed that 8,500 deaths in an average British winter are the result of cold homes, so they are calling on the government to enact policy and funding for a national home insulation program, starting with all social housing.

