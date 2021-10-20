UrduPoint.com

Romanian Parliament Fails To Appoint New Gov't Due To Lack Of Votes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:30 PM

Romanian Parliament Fails to Appoint New Gov't Due to Lack of Votes

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Romanian parliament failed to appoint a new government headed by designated Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Wednesday due to a lack of votes, parliament's secretary Daniel Suciu said.

On October 5, the parliament passed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Florin Citu and his government which led to the dissolution of the ruling coalition of political parties.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis nominated Ciolos as a candidate for the premiership.

"The lawmakers of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate voted on the issue of a vote of confidence in the government, 88 were cast in favor, 184 voted against. According to the Romanian Constitution, a vote of confidence in the Romanian government requires a minimum of 234 votes, I state that 88 votes are not enough to approve the government Dacian Ciolos," Suciu said.

