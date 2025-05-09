Open Menu

Romania's First High-power Hub For Charging Electric Vehicles Opens Near Miercurea Sibiului

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Romania's first high-power hub for charging electric vehicles opens near Miercurea Sibiului

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Romania's first high-power hub for charging electric vehicles opened on Thursday on the A1 motorway, near Miercurea Sibiului, announced Director General of the National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR) Cristian Pistol.

'Today, Romania's first high-power hub for charging electric vehicles has opened! The heavy-duty vehicle (HDV) charging stations, each with 400 kW capacity, are located on the A1, near Miercurea Sibiului (at km 288+810), and are equipped with 18 charging points (9 in each direction).

In addition, there are 16 charging points for electric passenger cars (8 in each direction). This station, with an installed power of 10 MW, is more advanced than similar stations in Germany (Aral Pulse Hamburg - Moorfleet, with 6 points and 1.

8 MW) and the Netherlands (Watthub, Geldermalsen, with 3.6 MW capacity),' Cristian Pistol wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the electricity supplied to the Miercurea Sibiului service areas covers the needs for lighting, fuel distribution stations, EV charging stations for light electric vehicles (each with 300 kW capacity), HDV charging stations (each with 400 kW), and hydrogen charging stations (to be installed by 2030).

As per the concession contract, hydrogen charging stations will be installed in every service area by the end of 2030, each with a 700-bar capacity, Pistol added, the CNAIR director also mentioned.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

3 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

12 hours ago
 Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

12 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

12 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

12 hours ago
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

12 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

12 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

12 hours ago
 Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian atta ..

Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks

12 hours ago
 Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept ..

Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments

12 hours ago
 Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defus ..

Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World