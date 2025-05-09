- Home
Romania's first high-power hub for charging electric vehicles opens near Miercurea Sibiului
Published May 09, 2025
Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Romania's first high-power hub for charging electric vehicles opened on Thursday on the A1 motorway, near Miercurea Sibiului, announced Director General of the National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR) Cristian Pistol.
'Today, Romania's first high-power hub for charging electric vehicles has opened! The heavy-duty vehicle (HDV) charging stations, each with 400 kW capacity, are located on the A1, near Miercurea Sibiului (at km 288+810), and are equipped with 18 charging points (9 in each direction).
In addition, there are 16 charging points for electric passenger cars (8 in each direction). This station, with an installed power of 10 MW, is more advanced than similar stations in Germany (Aral Pulse Hamburg - Moorfleet, with 6 points and 1.
8 MW) and the Netherlands (Watthub, Geldermalsen, with 3.6 MW capacity),' Cristian Pistol wrote on his Facebook page.
According to him, the electricity supplied to the Miercurea Sibiului service areas covers the needs for lighting, fuel distribution stations, EV charging stations for light electric vehicles (each with 300 kW capacity), HDV charging stations (each with 400 kW), and hydrogen charging stations (to be installed by 2030).
As per the concession contract, hydrogen charging stations will be installed in every service area by the end of 2030, each with a 700-bar capacity, Pistol added, the CNAIR director also mentioned.
