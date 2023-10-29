Rovanpera set for world rally title after Evans crashes out

Passau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Kalle Rovanpera was able to take his foot off the gas in his pursuit of the world rally championship title after his main rival, Elfyn Evans, retired on Saturday from the Central European Rally, the penultimate event of the season.

Rovanpera started the day 36.4 seconds ahead of Thierry Neuville but finished it 26.2sec behind the Belgian after easing off, after Evans hit a barn on the day's third stage, the 11th overall.

"I knew that Elfyn was off, so why would I risk anything any more?" Rovanpera said.

Rovanpera had been virtually untouchable in the Czech rain and mud the day before as he built up a 36-second lead over Hyundai's Neuville in this new addition to the WRC Calendar staged over three countries -- Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic.

On Saturday, Evans gained time on the first two stages in Austria.

After the race crossed into Bavaria, Rovanpera spun, but the Welshman drove into a farm.

Evans went into the week 31 points adrift in the standings.

With a maximum 30 points on offer this weekend, Evans's only hope of fighting on until the final rally in Japan is to return for Sunday's power stage, which is worth five points to the winner, and for Rovanpera to fail to finish.

"It's a real shame for Elfyn and (co-driver) Scott (Martin). They put on a good fight and it would have been really tricky for us to keep pushing," said Rovanpera.

Neuville took the lead on stage 11 and increased it as Rovanpera finished fourth and sixth in the next two stages.

The Finn struck back with a narrow victory in the last stage.

"I just wanted to end the day with a good feeling, so I tried to drive a bit," Rovanpera said. "It's a good way to finish the day. It's tough out there."

There are four more stages to go on Sunday, two in Austria and two in Germany.