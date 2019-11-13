UrduPoint.com
Russia, Belarus Yet To Coordinate Energy Integration Road Maps - Belarus Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:28 PM

Russia and Belarus have not yet coordinated their oil and gas integration road maps, while all the existing problems can be solved, Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Rumas said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Russia and Belarus have not yet coordinated their oil and gas integration road maps, while all the existing problems can be solved, Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Rumas said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko told Sputnik on September 18 that the countries' presidents could approve the program for further integration by December 8.

"Our positions on a range of road maps have not been coordinated yet, including those related to oil, gas and energy.

But there are no unmanageable matters there," Rumas said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

The minister also stressed that Belarus would only sign sectorial road maps if its interests were ensured.

Meanwhile, Belarus has repeatedly claimed that it will suffer significant financial losses due to Russia's oil tax maneuver, which envisages gradual lifting of the export duty on oil and an increase in severance tax. The maneuver is expected to be completed by 2024.

