Russia Claims Control Of Ukrainian Stronghold In East
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Russia said Monday its forces had captured the Ukrainian village of Bilogorivka, one of the few remaining settlements in the eastern Lugansk region under Kyiv's control.
Lugansk is one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2022 and taking full control of it has long been a priority for the Kremlin.
"As a result of active combat operations, units of the Southern grouping of troops completely liberated the settlement of Bilogorivka," the Russian defence ministry said.
Bilogorivka, which had a population of about 800 people before the conflict, was a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in Lugansk region and was retaken by Kyiv's forces in 2022.
The Ukrainian army has come under intense pressure in the past two weeks, fighting off a fresh Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region while facing critical shortages of ammunition across the front lines.
Moscow claims to have made a string of gains in the past week.
