UrduPoint.com

Russia Detects Over 50 NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Near Borders Weekly - Moscow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 03:44 PM

Russia Detects Over 50 NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Near Borders Weekly - Moscow

Russia's objective control means are detecting over 50 NATO reconnaissance aircraft and drones near its borders every week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russia's objective control means are detecting over 50 NATO reconnaissance aircraft and drones near its borders every week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Almost every week, our objective monitoring tools track more than 50 reconnaissance aircraft and drones cruising along our borders," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that the whole NATO defense capabilities are concentrated on the "eastern flank."

"The alliance apparently has no other problems. Terrorism, threats to security from other regions do not have the same significance as the danger allegedly emanating from Russia," the ministry said.

When addressing the statements that Russia allegedly escalates the situation on the border with Ukraine, the ministry said that "Russia's actions are of a purely defensive nature".

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Same Alliance Border From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan faces criticism for promoting emotiona ..

Mahira Khan faces criticism for promoting emotionally ‘abusive relationships'

14 seconds ago
 Shaista Pervaiz Malik pays Rs20,000 fine over viol ..

Shaista Pervaiz Malik pays Rs20,000 fine over violation of ECP code of conduct

21 minutes ago
 UAE announces 65 new COVID-19 cases, 77 recoveries ..

UAE announces 65 new COVID-19 cases, 77 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

31 minutes ago
 UAE Greenlights Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Va ..

UAE Greenlights Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine as Universal Booster Sho ..

2 minutes ago
 Four killed as marriage party car collides with tr ..

Four killed as marriage party car collides with truck

2 minutes ago
 Inter-provincial gang of dacoit and burglars buste ..

Inter-provincial gang of dacoit and burglars busted

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.