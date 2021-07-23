Russia Discussing Air Defense Systems Export With Serbia - Defense Cooperation Agency

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Russia is ready to supply Serbia with air defense systems, relevant consultations are ongoing, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik.

"Various cooperation projects are being considered in consultations with the Serbian side, including the purchase of air defense weapons that are in great demand in the arms market. We are ready to assist Serbia on this track," Shugaev said at the MAKS-2021 international air show.

It is too early to say anything about exact results of the consultations, Shugaev added, also qualifying Serbia as an important strategic partner.

Serbia is one of Europe's largest importers of Russian weapons and military equipment. In the recent years, Russia delivered to Serbia 30 modernized T-72MS tanks, 30 BRDM-2 armored vehicles, seven Mi-17 and Mi-35 helicopters, six MiG-29 fighters and a set of Pantsir-S1 missile systems. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said his country would like to have Russia's S-400 but cannot yet afford it.

The MAKS-2021 international aviation and space show is taking place in the Moscow region from July 20-25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.