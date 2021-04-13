Russia Is Undecided on Level of Participation in Arctic Council Talks in Reykjavik- Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russia has not yet made a decision on the level of its participation in the upcoming meeting of the Arctic Council foreign ministers in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, a high-ranking source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on media reports about a potential meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"The level of our participation in the event in Reykjavik is under consideration, it remains undecided ... As of now, we have no understanding about the level of participation of other members of the Arctic Council. We are making effort to learn this," the source said.

The ministerial talks of the Arctic Council (which is comprised of Russia, the United States, Denmark, Iceland, Canada, Norway, Finland and Sweden) are scheduled for May 19.