UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Is Undecided On Level Of Participation In Arctic Council Talks In Reykjavik- Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russia Is Undecided on Level of Participation in Arctic Council Talks in Reykjavik- Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russia has not yet made a decision on the level of its participation in the upcoming meeting of the Arctic Council foreign ministers in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, a high-ranking source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on media reports about a potential meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"The level of our participation in the event in Reykjavik is under consideration, it remains undecided ... As of now, we have no understanding about the level of participation of other members of the Arctic Council. We are making effort to learn this," the source said.

The ministerial talks of the Arctic Council (which is comprised of Russia, the United States, Denmark, Iceland, Canada, Norway, Finland and Sweden) are scheduled for May 19.

Related Topics

Russia Canada Norway Iceland United States Sweden Finland Denmark May Media Event

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

8 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders payment of AED14 millio ..

8 minutes ago

Govt decides strict action against those creating ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah announces new guidelines for travellers

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Finance Department links &#039;Tahseel&#03 ..

38 minutes ago

Govt decides to take strict action against those b ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.