Russia May Start Checkmate Fighter Serial Production In 2025-2026 - Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:41 AM

TYUMEN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The serial production of Russia's Su-75 Checkmate fighter jet may be started in 2025-2026, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said at the Oil and Gas Forum in the western Siberian city of Tyumen.

"As far as I remember, flight tests will start in 2023, the serial production in case of demand - hopefully, there will be demand because this plane has a number of features of a fifth-generation jet ... - will start in 2025-2026, I think this is a realistic timeframe," Borisov said.

From his point of view, in case of a serious delay in the launch of the serial production the Checkmate fighter will not be in demand on the markets where US and Chinese planes are represented.

