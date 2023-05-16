UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Going To Publish Data On Total Quantities Under New START Treaty - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Russia Not Going to Publish Data on Total Quantities Under New START Treaty - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Russia will not publish data on the total quantities of strategic offensive weapons under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) after the US State Department published this information under the treaty, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"No, we will not do it. We don't consider it in any way, we have read it. Colleagues in other departments have also looked at it. After some time, we will write it off to the archive, but we are now determined by the situation based on completely different approaches and principles. New START is suspended," Ryabkov told reporters.

