Russia Plans to Launch Direct Flights From St. Petersburg to Saudi Arabia - Officials

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Russia plans to launch directs flights from its "northern capital", St. Petersburg, to Saudi Arabia, with the prospects being actively discussed by the authorities, the Committee for External Relations of Saint-Petersburg said on Friday.

"The authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia indicated interest in the prospects of establishing direct air service between Saudi Arabia and St. Petersburg by Russian and Saudi airlines," the committee said in a statement.

In particular, the issue has been discussed by Mansour Al-Turki, the deputy minister for planning and information at the Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, and Arbi Abubakarov, the deputy chairman of the Committee for External Relations of Saint-Petersburg, who is currently on a working visit to the kingdom together with the leadership of Northern Capital Gateway, the operator of Pulkovo international airport located in Russia's northern capital.

As part of the negotiations, Russia has provided Saudi Arabia with statistical data on passenger traffic in St. Petersburg, the committee said.

"The parties agreed to use this data in order to facilitate the work on the proposal," the statement added.

At the end of the meeting, Abubakarov has suggested that Al-Turki visit St. Petersburg to continue the discussions, with the Saudi official accepting the invitation.

To date, Russian and Saudi airlines do not operate direct flights between the two countries due to leasing contract difficulties caused by Western sanctions imposed against Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.