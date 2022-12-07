UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Provide Necessary Assistance To Host Pashinyan-Aliyev Meeting - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Russia is ready to provide the necessary assistance to host a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Russia will certainly be ready to provide all necessary assistance to host such a meeting on its territory," Peskov told reporters when asked if it is possible that a meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev will be held in Russia before the end of the year.

