Russia Says Downed Two Drones Over Black Sea Near Sochi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Russia says downed two drones over Black Sea near Sochi

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Russia said Saturday it shot down two attack drones over the Black Sea in the southern resort city of Sochi.

Ukraine has hit Russian cities with drones for months, but Sochi -- a mountain and sea resort -- has so far been largely spared from attacks.

"Today at about 7:10 am in Sochi (0410 GMT)... two drones were shot down over the sea," the governor of the southern Krasnodar region Alexei Kopaygorodskiy said on social media.

"There were no casualties or damage in the city," he said, adding that the airport was working "normally" and that "the situation was under control."

The Russian army said it had thwarted a "terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime", adding that air defence "destroyed two drones" over the Black Sea "near the coast of the Krasnodar region."

While the governor said the airport was working normally, Russian media reported there were disruptions at the time

