Russia Sends Namibia 450 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid Amid Severe Drought

WINDHOEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russia has sent 450 tonnes of food in humanitarian aid to Namibia's regions most affected by the severest drought that has hit the African country last year and continues to this day, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the delivery ceremony.

On Wednesday, the delegation from the upper house of the Russian parliament, led by speaker Valentina Matviyenko, arrived in Namibia for an official visit.

During the delivery ceremony, Matviyenko handed a certificate to Namibian Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa.

"The Namibian people endured a difficult test; a long drought ... The disaster's aftermath is felt everywhere, especially by the most vulnerable segments of the population, including women, children, the elderly, who especially need food. In response to a request from the Namibian leadership, the Russian government decided to provide humanitarian assistance to the Namibian people," Matviyenko said.

The assistance was requested in May of last year.

Matviyenko added that the aid included 300 tonnes of vegetable oil, 50 tonnes of rice and 100 tonnes of canned fish.

"We hope that our humanitarian assistance will help in this difficult endeavor. And by participating in the official ceremony today, I want to sincerely wish [that you] overcome difficulties in the fight against the consequences of this continued drought," the upper house speaker said.

Kuugongelwa, in turn, said that while the drought, which had become destructive for Namibia's economy and people, was easing, the rains that did come were not of any help. On the contrary, they had resulted in flooding, he said.

"Given the current circumstances, your help is more timely and useful than ever ... We are glad that we can rely on your support at the most difficult times, as has always been in our [shared] history," the prime minister said.

This is not the first time that Russia is providing humanitarian assistance to Namibia. In 2013, it delivered about 35 tonnes of aid when the African country was suffering from yet another drought.