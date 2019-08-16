Russia Spotted 28 Foreign Spy Jets Close to Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Twenty-eight foreign aircraft have been spotted while carrying out reconnaissance activities close to the Russian airspace, a weekly infographic published by the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper, Krasnaya Zvezda, on Friday, showed.

The material showed that Russian jets had been scrambled 19 times to intercept foreign planes.

No foreign aircraft had illegally crossed into the Russian airspace, according to Krasnaya Zvezda.