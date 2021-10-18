UrduPoint.com

Russia Suspends Work Of Its Mission To NATO From November - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Russia will suspend activities of its permanent mission to NATO from November 1 or a few days later, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"In response to NATO's actions, we suspend the work of our permanent mission to NATO, including the work of the chief military representative, probably from November 1, or maybe it will take several more days," Lavrov said during a press conference.

