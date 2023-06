Canada's decision to confiscate Russian AN-124 aircraft will have serious consequences for Ottawa-Moscow relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Canada's decision to confiscate Russian AN-124 aircraft will have serious consequences for Ottawa-Moscow relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the the launch of a confiscation procedure of Russian company Volga-Dnepr's cargo aircraft AN-124.

The aircraft has been detained since February 2022 in Toronto airport.

"The practical implementation of this decision will have the most serious consequences for Russian-Canadian relations, which are already balancing on the verge of breaking due to the fault of official Ottawa," Zakharova said in a statement, adding that Moscow "reserves the right to impose response measures."