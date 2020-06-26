UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Showcase Newest Laser Cutter For Divers At Army 2020 Forum - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 09:21 PM

Russia to Showcase Newest Laser Cutter for Divers at Army 2020 Forum - Defense Ministry

The newest device for underwater laser cutting will be showcased for the first time at the upcoming Army 2020 exhibition slated to take place from August 23-29, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The newest device for underwater laser cutting will be showcased for the first time at the upcoming Army 2020 exhibition slated to take place from August 23-29, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service said on Friday.

"A unique laser cutting device for diving underwater technical and ship lifting operations will be showcased at the Army 2020 international military-technical forum.

This innovative development will allow divers to carry out manual laser gas-dynamic cutting of metal constructions, as well as products from composite materials at the depth of up to 60 meters [200 feet]," the statement said.

The ministry expressed confidence that this laser "cutter" will be widely used not only in the Russian Armed Forces, but also in the civilian sphere, and will also ensure the safe and effective implementation of emergency rescue and underwater technical operations.

Related Topics

Army Russia August 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

1 hour ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

1 hour ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

1 hour ago

Court Denies Defendant's Request to Translate to R ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.