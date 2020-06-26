Russia to Showcase Newest Laser Cutter for Divers at Army 2020 Forum - Defense Ministry

The newest device for underwater laser cutting will be showcased for the first time at the upcoming Army 2020 exhibition slated to take place from August 23-29, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The newest device for underwater laser cutting will be showcased for the first time at the upcoming Army 2020 exhibition slated to take place from August 23-29, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service said on Friday.

"A unique laser cutting device for diving underwater technical and ship lifting operations will be showcased at the Army 2020 international military-technical forum.

This innovative development will allow divers to carry out manual laser gas-dynamic cutting of metal constructions, as well as products from composite materials at the depth of up to 60 meters [200 feet]," the statement said.

The ministry expressed confidence that this laser "cutter" will be widely used not only in the Russian Armed Forces, but also in the civilian sphere, and will also ensure the safe and effective implementation of emergency rescue and underwater technical operations.