Russia Warns Against Jumping to Conclusions on Saudi Oil Attacks - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The international community should refrain from rushing to conclusions on who was responsible for the recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a press conference on Monday.

"We should not hurry with conclusions because there are conflicting reports of who did it ... We don't have a clear picture," Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia said Russian remains concerned that similar incidents could provoke a larger and disastrous conflict in the Persian Gulf region.

On Saturday, Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq plant and its Khurais oil field came under drone attacks that cut the kingdom's crude output in half to around 5.7 million barrels per day.

The Houthi rebel movement in Yemen claimed responsibility for the drone attacks, but US officials have claimed that intelligence indicates Iranian involvement in the incidents. Iran firmly denied any involvement.