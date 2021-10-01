UrduPoint.com

Russia Works Towards Low-carbon Economy: Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:22 PM

Russia works towards low-carbon economy: Putin

Russia is actively working to create conditions for the transition to a low-carbon economy, President Vladimir Putin said, Russia has adopted a federal law establishing the basic mechanisms of climate regulation and is making a road map for the "decarbonization" of the economy, Putin said at a forum via video link

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) Russia is actively working to create conditions for the transition to a low-carbon economy, President Vladimir Putin said, Russia has adopted a Federal law establishing the basic mechanisms of climate regulation and is making a road map for the "decarbonization" of the economy, Putin said at a forum via video link.

"We stimulate local authorities and businesses to increase the share of low-carbon energy, to more actively introduce technologies that reduce the carbon footprint, and to improve energy efficiency in housing and communal services," he said.

Much is being done in Russia to curb air pollution during the production and transportation of fossil fuels, he added.

Related Topics

Russia Road Vladimir Putin Share Housing

Recent Stories

Secretary Health seeks report on student's death

Secretary Health seeks report on student's death

2 minutes ago
 Eight vehicles impounded in sargodha

Eight vehicles impounded in sargodha

2 minutes ago
 CPO reviews investigations of 68 murder cases of S ..

CPO reviews investigations of 68 murder cases of Saddar division

2 minutes ago
 US Submarines Transfer to Australia Threatens Non- ..

US Submarines Transfer to Australia Threatens Non-Proliferation Regime - Russia' ..

2 minutes ago
 Europe Risks Failing to Replenish 28% of UGS Gas R ..

Europe Risks Failing to Replenish 28% of UGS Gas Reserves - Russia's Gazprom

2 minutes ago
 Emirates Post launches five new services at Seamle ..

Emirates Post launches five new services at Seamless

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.