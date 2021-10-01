Russia works towards low-carbon economy: Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) Russia is actively working to create conditions for the transition to a low-carbon economy, President Vladimir Putin said, Russia has adopted a Federal law establishing the basic mechanisms of climate regulation and is making a road map for the "decarbonization" of the economy, Putin said at a forum via video link.

"We stimulate local authorities and businesses to increase the share of low-carbon energy, to more actively introduce technologies that reduce the carbon footprint, and to improve energy efficiency in housing and communal services," he said.

Much is being done in Russia to curb air pollution during the production and transportation of fossil fuels, he added.