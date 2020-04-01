Russian Aid to US Amid COVID-19 Crisis Shows Countries Can Overcome Differences - Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The assistance that Russia is providing to the United States amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic reveals that the two countries can overcome their differences, Russian Ambassador to United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The assistance that Russia is providing to the United States amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic reveals that the two countries can overcome their differences, Russian Ambassador to United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"Last year, I was fortunate enough to visit Fairbanks in Alaska, where the only monument to our alliance during the Second World War was erected. ALSIB highway passed through this city - an air bridge, by which a land lease was delivered," Antonov said. "Now the time has come for our generation to show that we, too, can overcome the differences and establish a new ALSIB, but across the Atlantic."

ALSIB refers to the portion of the Alaska-Siberian air road that enabled the then Soviet Union to receive lend-lease aircraft from the Northwest Staging Route during World War II.