Russian 'Altius' Drone Prototype To Use Guided Weapons During Summer Test Flights - Source

Mon 08th March 2021

Russian 'Altius' Drone Prototype to Use Guided Weapons During Summer Test Flights - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) A prototype of the Russian reconnaissance and combat unmanned aerial vehicle "Altius" will undergo a series of test flights this summer using the entire spectrum of guided weapons, including high-precision missiles, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

"Test flights of the Altius prototype are scheduled for this summer, including first air strikes on targets at ranges with air-to-surface guided weapons, including high-precision guided missiles and guided bombs," the source said.

The source added that the test flights of the Altius medium-altitude long-endurance drone are aimed at practicing the destruction of such targets as tanks, lightly armored vehicles, accumulations of manpower of a simulated enemy, and positions of various weapons, including artillery.

