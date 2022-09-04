UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador To China Confirms His Upcoming Departure From Office

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Russian Ambassador to China Confirms His Upcoming Departure From Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov confirmed to Sputnik on Sunday that he will be soon leaving his high-ranking post at the embassy in Beijing after a nine-year tenure.

"Yes, indeed, I will be leaving my post in the near future, and I have already notified the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the diplomatic missions of other countries in Beijing," the ambassador said.

Denisov is a celebrated Russian career diplomat, who started his diplomatic service in 1992 as a senior counselor at the Russian Embassy in China. Over the 30 years of his career, he held various posts in the central apparatus of the Russian Foreign Ministry and in diplomatic missions abroad.

At different points in his life he served as the Russian Ambassador to Egypt, Deputy Foreign Minister and Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN. He was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to China in 2013.

His achievements in office received much appreciation in China. On Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with Denisov, calling him "a good friend, an old friend and a true friend of the Chinese people" and pointing out his instrumental role in developing Russia-China cooperation.

In late July, Denisov was nominated for senator in Russia's Saratov region by the acting governor Roman Busargin.

Related Topics

Governor United Nations Russia China Egypt Beijing Saratov July Sunday Post

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

7 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

16 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

17 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

17 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.