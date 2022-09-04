Russian Ambassador to China Confirms His Upcoming Departure From Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov confirmed to Sputnik on Sunday that he will be soon leaving his high-ranking post at the embassy in Beijing after a nine-year tenure.

"Yes, indeed, I will be leaving my post in the near future, and I have already notified the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the diplomatic missions of other countries in Beijing," the ambassador said.

Denisov is a celebrated Russian career diplomat, who started his diplomatic service in 1992 as a senior counselor at the Russian Embassy in China. Over the 30 years of his career, he held various posts in the central apparatus of the Russian Foreign Ministry and in diplomatic missions abroad.

At different points in his life he served as the Russian Ambassador to Egypt, Deputy Foreign Minister and Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN. He was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to China in 2013.

His achievements in office received much appreciation in China. On Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with Denisov, calling him "a good friend, an old friend and a true friend of the Chinese people" and pointing out his instrumental role in developing Russia-China cooperation.

In late July, Denisov was nominated for senator in Russia's Saratov region by the acting governor Roman Busargin.