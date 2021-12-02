UrduPoint.com

Russian Bastion Coastal Missile System Combat Units Enter Service On Kuril Island Of Matua

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:54 PM

Russian Bastion Coastal Missile System Combat Units Enter Service on Kuril Island of Matua

Combat units of the Bastion coastal missile system of the Russian Pacific Fleet have been deployed for duty on the Kuril island of Matua for the first time, the press service of the Russian Eastern Military District said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Combat units of the Bastion coastal missile system of the Russian Pacific Fleet have been deployed for duty on the Kuril island of Matua for the first time, the press service of the Russian Eastern Military District said on Thursday.

"The Bastion coastal missile system combat units of the Pacific Fleet have been deployed and have taken up duty on Matua Island for the first time. On this remote island in the central part of the Kuril ridge, Pacific Fleet missillers will be on a 24/7 standby to control the adjacent water area and strait zones," the Eastern Military District reported.

The operation and maintenance as well as technical posts` equipment, material storage facilities, and entrances to the launching areas have been built up and deployed, according to the statement. The military personnel has taken up duty and the implementation of planned combat training activities.

The K-300P Bastion-P is a Russian mobile coastal defense missile system. The main role of the Bastion-P is to engage surface ships including carrier battle groups, convoys, and landing craft.

Matua is an uninhabited volcanic island near the center of the Kuril Islands chain in the Sea of Okhotsk in the northwest Pacific Ocean.

Related Topics

Water Russia Mobile Okhotsk

Recent Stories

ANF seizes 71 capsules of cocaine from Nigerian na ..

ANF seizes 71 capsules of cocaine from Nigerian national

6 minutes ago
 European stocks slide at open on US Omicron case 2 ..

European stocks slide at open on US Omicron case 2nd Dec, 2021

7 minutes ago
 U.S. private sector adds 534,000 jobs in Nov.

U.S. private sector adds 534,000 jobs in Nov.

7 minutes ago
 U.S. manufacturing sector expands faster in Novemb ..

U.S. manufacturing sector expands faster in November with signs of supply bottle ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 33,389 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 33,389 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

7 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Plans to Discuss Current Developments W ..

Lukashenko Plans to Discuss Current Developments With Putin in Late December

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.