Russian Bastion Coastal Missile System Combat Units Enter Service on Kuril Island of Matua

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Combat units of the Bastion coastal missile system of the Russian Pacific Fleet have been deployed for duty on the Kuril island of Matua for the first time, the press service of the Russian Eastern Military District said on Thursday.

"The Bastion coastal missile system combat units of the Pacific Fleet have been deployed and have taken up duty on Matua Island for the first time. On this remote island in the central part of the Kuril ridge, Pacific Fleet missillers will be on a 24/7 standby to control the adjacent water area and strait zones," the Eastern Military District reported.

The operation and maintenance as well as technical posts` equipment, material storage facilities, and entrances to the launching areas have been built up and deployed, according to the statement. The military personnel has taken up duty and the implementation of planned combat training activities.

The K-300P Bastion-P is a Russian mobile coastal defense missile system. The main role of the Bastion-P is to engage surface ships including carrier battle groups, convoys, and landing craft.

Matua is an uninhabited volcanic island near the center of the Kuril Islands chain in the Sea of Okhotsk in the northwest Pacific Ocean.