Russian Businessman Gutseriev Refutes Reports About Being Questioned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russian businessman Mikhail Gutseriev, who came to the Kremlin to participate in a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with major entrepreneurs, refuted reports claiming that he had been allegedly summoned for questioning.

Last week, several Telegram channels reported that Gutseriev's apartment and the offices of 10 companies affiliated with the businessman had been raided. According to the Kommersant newspaper, an oil company managed by the businessman's son, Said, was suspected of smuggling oil to Ukraine via Turkey.

Later, information surfaced that the tycoon had been called for questioning.

"Everything that happens there [in the Internet] is not true," Gutseriev told Sputnik when asked to confirm or deny reports that he had been summoned for interrogation.

Safmar Group is a major financial and industrial group that includes such companies as consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado Group, oil company RussNeft and holding Russian Coal. Among its media assets are seven Federal radio stations and television holding company Bridge tv.