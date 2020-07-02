UrduPoint.com
Russian Chief Of General Staff, NATO Military Committee Head Discuss Arms Control - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Russian Chief of General Staff, NATO Military Committee Head Discuss Arms Control - Moscow

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Stuart Peach spoke on the phone about the European security and arms control, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Stuart Peach spoke on the phone about the European security and arms control, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"The two sides discussed the European security and arms control," the ministry said in a statement.

Gerasimov and Peached discussed the coronavirus response and steps to prevent incidents during military activities as well, the statement said.

More Stories From World

