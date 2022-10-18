UrduPoint.com

Russian Court Arrests Citizen For Foreign Contacts Undermining National Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 06:45 PM

A Russian citizen has been placed under arrest over confidential cooperation with a foreign state or organization undermining national security, the Lefortovo District Court in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) A Russian citizen has been placed under arrest over confidential cooperation with a foreign state or organization undermining national security, the Lefortovo District Court in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Pavel Andreyevich Pishchulin, suspected of committing a crime under Article 275.

1 of the Russian Criminal Code, has been sentenced to preventive detention until December 14, 2022," the court said.

The article on "confidential cooperation with a foreign state, (or) international or foreign organization" entails up to eight years of imprisonment for actions not qualifying as treason but viewed as directed against the country's security.

No further details on Pishchulin's identity or what he did were disclosed. The case marked "secret" is being investigated by Russia's Federal security service FSB.

