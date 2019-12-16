Russian Diamond Producer Launches WeChat Mini-Program for Chinese Retailers

The Russian Alrosa diamond mining company on Monday introduced a mini-program for buying diamonds via the Chinese WeChat messaging and social media app, developed in cooperation with the Tencent and Everledger technology companies and powered by blockchain technology

"ALROSA, Tencent and Everledger are launching a new WeChat Mini Program e-commerce solution to Chinese retailers, demonstrating the power of blockchain technology to seamlessly enable the purchase of diamonds with full transparency of their origin, characteristics and ownership history," the company said in a statement.

According to Alrosa, the mini-program will allow consumers to purchase diamonds and trace their path to the client straight from a mine. The program will be offered as a white-label application programming interface to Chinese jewelry manufacturers and retailers wishing to provide customers with full information about their production, making jewel purchases more transparent and convenient.

"We are delighted to support this WeChat Mini Program with Everledger, as it reinforces our pursuit for guaranteeing the origin of our products. We believe that this collaboration with the most popular social media platform in China will help us to further strengthen our sales there," Pavel Vinikhin, the head of the company's polishing branch, said.

WeChat is a Chinese chat application developed by Tencent, allowing its users to stay in touch via video and voice calls, videos, photographs, stickers and texts. It also supports multiple so-called mini-programs, essentially apps within the app, which allow it to be used for various other purposes beyond messaging.