Russian Drone Attack Kills Six In Ukraine's Kharkiv
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) An overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv killed six people and wounded 10 others, national emergency services and the city's mayor said Saturday.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a Telegram post that "six people were killed and at least 10 injured as a result of an enemy strike".
Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov gave the same death toll and number of injured in a Telegram post, adding the attack had targeted Shevchenkivskyi, a northern area of the city.
Terekhov said Iranian-made drones had carried out the attack, hitting at least nine high-rise buildings, three dormitories and a petrol station.
Oleg Synegubov, the region's governor, said earlier two men were killed in Shevchenkivskyi.
Police confirmed the deaths and said a further eight people were hospitalised "with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds".
"Among the wounded are two women aged 25 and 52, and six men aged 23 to 76," police said.
Police added that there were no casualties in a separate attack on Mala Danylivka, a village on Kharkiv's northwest outskirts.
Photos released by police on Telegram showed several fires in civilian areas, including near a high-rise apartment building.
Authorities said several buildings were damaged in the attack, including residential blocks and a petrol station.
The attack came as Ukraine's air force reported multiple groups of Russian drones across the country.
